Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Share

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is BACK. 2 years off.. and are we making up for it! Join us on Global Player as we count down to the UK's Biggest Christmas party - with Non-Stop Ballers. We'll be daring Anne-Marie to gate-crash Ed Sheeran's set, Chris Martin from Coldplay gets a cleaning job, hear Sigrid's backstage rider demands and Justin Bieber talks cockney! Plus we'll also talk to confirmed ballers Becky Hill, Years & Years, Mabel and JLS! Get in the mood for Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th December at London's O2 Arena with Capital's Jingle Bell Ball only on Global Player